Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $224.29

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $167.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.93. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.