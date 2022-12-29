Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $17.41

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.97 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

