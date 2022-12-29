Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $164.27

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

