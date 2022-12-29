Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $4,164.44

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,164.44.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diageo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Diageo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

