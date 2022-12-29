Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $35.09

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DXC opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 527,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.