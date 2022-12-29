Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $42.03

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.03.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

