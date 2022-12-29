Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $89.04

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2022

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.