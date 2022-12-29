Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $89.04

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

