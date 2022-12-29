Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT at $39.34

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.99.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

