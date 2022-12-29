Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $171.38

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

