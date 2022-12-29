Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT at $10.75

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

