Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT at $64.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($55.32) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($72.34) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

HENKY stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.