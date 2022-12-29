Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT at $52.80

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €46.00 ($48.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KNYJY stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

