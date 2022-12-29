Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT at $751.25

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $751.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDSCY. AlphaValue lowered Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 575 ($6.94) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

