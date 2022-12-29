Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $79.50

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 693,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

