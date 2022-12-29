Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,440

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,440 ($113.93).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.69) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.55) to GBX 7,700 ($92.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.03) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.06) to GBX 9,940 ($119.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,068 ($85.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($103.93). The company has a market cap of £39.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4,242.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,706.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,767.93.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.