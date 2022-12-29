Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $89.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

