Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $50.22

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 4.7 %

MUR opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.