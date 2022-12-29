Brokerages Set NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT at $22.00

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NeoGames by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NeoGames by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 360,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

