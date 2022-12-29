Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $27.43

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,945,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 885,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

