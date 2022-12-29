Brokerages Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT at $78.70

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDBY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.34) to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.68 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

