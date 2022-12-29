Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Target Price at $735.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $735.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNXGF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.51) to GBX 790 ($9.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 670 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

