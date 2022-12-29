Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $143.63

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.87 on Monday. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

