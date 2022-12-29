Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $137.67

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $20,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

RGA stock opened at $140.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

