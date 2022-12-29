Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $68.86

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $69.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,257,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.