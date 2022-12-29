Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $59.63

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.63.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE WBS opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.