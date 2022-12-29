Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $59.63

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WBS opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.