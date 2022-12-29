Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $215.17

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.17.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

