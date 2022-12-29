Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

