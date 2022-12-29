Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.37 on Monday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Bruker by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bruker by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

