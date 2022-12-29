C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $17.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.86.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

