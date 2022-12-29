Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on January 17th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other news, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

