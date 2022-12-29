CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL.B stock opened at C$57.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$69.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.99.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.