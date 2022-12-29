Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,106 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

ADM opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

