Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Head-To-Head Review

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Central Pacific Financial and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 28.12% 15.70% 1.04% Eagle Financial Services 21.39% 13.26% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Eagle Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.05 $79.89 million $2.75 7.19 Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.29 $11.02 million $3.91 9.06

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Eagle Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.