Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $55.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.