Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

