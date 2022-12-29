Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Cap of $636.36 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Chiliz has a market cap of $636.36 million and $73.77 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $891.79 or 0.05371260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00497990 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.92 or 0.29506164 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,244 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

