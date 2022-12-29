China Renaissance Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $10.40

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at China Renaissance from $12.30 to $10.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on NIO. Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.
NIO Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
