China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $273.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $2,220,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,089.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $2,220,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,908,480. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

