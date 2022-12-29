China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.