China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Price Performance
INCY stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at Incyte
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.