China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,014 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4,687.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.