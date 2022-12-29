China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $104,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

Sanofi Profile

SNY stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.