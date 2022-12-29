China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $138,433.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,868 shares of company stock worth $919,899 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

