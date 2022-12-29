China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $72,000 in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $1,037,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $1,037,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.07.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

