China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

