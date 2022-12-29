China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $272,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.83.

BeiGene stock opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $279.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,225,285. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

