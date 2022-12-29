China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 304.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $29,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 106,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 0.7 %

GH stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

