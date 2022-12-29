China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 264.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

