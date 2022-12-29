China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $59,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

