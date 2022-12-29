China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after buying an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.0 %

Medpace stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

