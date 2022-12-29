China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 423.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

